CryptEx (CRX) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $541.00

CryptEx (CRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. Over the last seven days, CryptEx has traded up 6.8% against the dollar. One CryptEx coin can now be bought for about $6.03 or 0.00014455 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptEx has a market capitalization of $512,949.00 and $541.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CryptEx Coin Profile

CRX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronosCoin is a scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, created with an airdrop fair launch and designed to be used as the main currency in the PennyAuction.Click website. Profits from bidding websites will be distributed across users via blockchain. “

CryptEx Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptEx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

