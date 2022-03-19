CryptEx (CRX) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $220.00

CryptEx (CRX) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. In the last week, CryptEx has traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. One CryptEx coin can currently be purchased for about $5.97 or 0.00014225 BTC on major exchanges. CryptEx has a total market capitalization of $507,802.82 and approximately $220.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,960.41 or 0.99911370 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.54 or 0.00067948 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001260 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002748 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00021805 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001986 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00015184 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CryptEx Coin Profile

CRX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronosCoin is a scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, created with an airdrop fair launch and designed to be used as the main currency in the PennyAuction.Click website. Profits from bidding websites will be distributed across users via blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CryptEx

