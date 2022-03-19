CryptoSoul Price Up 104.5% Over Last Week (SOUL)

CryptoSoul (SOUL) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. In the last week, CryptoSoul has traded 104.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. CryptoSoul has a total market cap of $721,538.56 and approximately $1,180.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoSoul coin can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.01 or 0.00214083 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000990 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00026884 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.00 or 0.00380552 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00057367 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00008093 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

About CryptoSoul

CryptoSoul (CRYPTO:SOUL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 322,094,484 coins and its circulating supply is 318,125,249 coins. CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . CryptoSoul’s official website is cryptosoul.io . The official message board for CryptoSoul is medium.com/@cryptosoul

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

CryptoSoul Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoSoul should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoSoul using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

