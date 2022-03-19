Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.06 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) will announce sales of $6.06 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Cummins’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.26 billion and the lowest is $5.89 billion. Cummins reported sales of $6.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cummins will report full-year sales of $25.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $25.46 billion to $26.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $27.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.89 billion to $27.97 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cummins.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.23). Cummins had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.67.

In other news, insider Jill E. Cook sold 3,136 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.04, for a total value of $646,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher C. Clulow sold 285 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.04, for a total value of $58,436.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,018,276 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMI. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cummins by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Cummins by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its stake in Cummins by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 3,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Cummins by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

CMI opened at $206.75 on Friday. Cummins has a 1-year low of $189.50 and a 1-year high of $273.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $29.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.75%.

Cummins declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 14th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

