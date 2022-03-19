Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Stake Reduced by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 57.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,595 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Cummins by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $206.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $217.50 and a 200 day moving average of $224.66. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.50 and a fifty-two week high of $273.65.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.36 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 17.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.75%.

Cummins declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

CMI has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.67.

In related news, VP Christopher C. Clulow sold 285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.04, for a total value of $58,436.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill E. Cook sold 3,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.04, for a total transaction of $646,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,018,276 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

