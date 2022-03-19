Curbstone Financial Management Corp Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,120 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp owned about 0.09% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,456,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,514,000 after acquiring an additional 170,585 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,198,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,051,000 after acquiring an additional 43,238 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,804,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,947,000 after acquiring an additional 9,969 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,669,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,055,000 after acquiring an additional 80,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,413,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,382,000 after acquiring an additional 76,111 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCP opened at $21.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.84. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.89 and a one year high of $22.43.

