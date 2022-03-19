Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,969 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Cushman & Wakefield worth $2,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 3rd quarter valued at $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield stock opened at $20.53 on Friday. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 52-week low of $15.16 and a 52-week high of $23.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Cushman & Wakefield ( NYSE:CWK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CWK shares. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $44.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $23.75 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.93.

In related news, Chairman W Brett White sold 186,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total value of $4,087,509.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Andrew R. Mcdonald sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 209,782 shares of company stock valued at $4,609,039 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

