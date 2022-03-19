CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Scharf Investments LLC

Scharf Investments LLC lessened its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,873,585 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 113,745 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises 5.6% of Scharf Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Scharf Investments LLC owned 0.14% of CVS Health worth $193,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in CVS Health in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 37.6% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on CVS Health from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on CVS Health from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.95.

In related news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 4,624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total value of $493,149.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 47,937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $5,273,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 148,488 shares of company stock worth $16,066,075 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded down $1.26 on Friday, reaching $107.30. 6,771,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,280,869. The company has a market capitalization of $140.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $71.70 and a 52 week high of $111.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $76.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.01 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 2.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 36.91%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

