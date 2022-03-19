CWV Chain Trading 29% Higher This Week (CWV)

CWV Chain (CWV) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. In the last seven days, CWV Chain has traded 29% higher against the US dollar. One CWV Chain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CWV Chain has a market cap of $12.38 million and approximately $9,313.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About CWV Chain

CWV Chain’s genesis date was August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 coins. CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways . The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CWV Chain is cwv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoWave is a Waves-based token used to reward active users in the Cryptoways website. “

Buying and Selling CWV Chain

