CyberMiles Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $334,946.00 (CMT)

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. CyberMiles has a market cap of $3.94 million and $334,946.00 worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CyberMiles coin can now be bought for about $0.0049 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CyberMiles has traded 23.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,901.68 or 0.99920715 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00067995 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.92 or 0.00276431 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00022785 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00014382 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001003 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001297 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

CyberMiles Profile

CyberMiles (CRYPTO:CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

