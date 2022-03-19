DAD Price Tops $0.14 on Top Exchanges (DAD)

DAD (DAD) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 19th. One DAD coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000329 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DAD has a total market cap of $62.00 million and $1.27 million worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DAD has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00035832 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.98 or 0.00106525 BTC.

DAD Profile

DAD is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 446,666,562 coins. The official message board for DAD is medium.com/@dad_chain . DAD’s official website is dad.one . DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAD as a new generation of decentralized advertising public chain, has made advertising data more open and transparent so that advertisers are able to know where their money is spent without infringing on users' privacy. Moreover, micro-amount and high-frequency settlement is now an option in the advertising industry thanks to the Lightning Network, and combined with incentives of the token economy, empowering all parties to maintain a healthy advertising ecology. “

