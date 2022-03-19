Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $339.09

Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $339.09 and traded as low as $299.12. Daily Journal shares last traded at $308.00, with a volume of 6,269 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 9.49 and a current ratio of 9.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $324.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $339.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.75.

Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The company reported ($10.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Daily Journal had a net margin of 119.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $11.44 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DJCO. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Daily Journal by 127.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Daily Journal by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Daily Journal in the 2nd quarter worth $143,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Daily Journal by 222.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Daily Journal by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter.

About Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO)

Daily Journal Corp. engages in the publication of newspapers and websites covering California and Arizona. It operates through the Traditional Business and Journal Technologies segments. The Traditional Business segment publishes newspapers of general circulation. The Journal Technologies segment provides case management software and related services to courts and other justice agencies.

