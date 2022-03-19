Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $339.09

Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $339.09 and traded as low as $299.12. Daily Journal shares last traded at $308.00, with a volume of 6,269 shares trading hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 9.49 and a current ratio of 9.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $324.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $339.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.75.
Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The company reported ($10.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Daily Journal had a net margin of 119.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $11.44 million during the quarter.
About Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO)
Daily Journal Corp. engages in the publication of newspapers and websites covering California and Arizona. It operates through the Traditional Business and Journal Technologies segments. The Traditional Business segment publishes newspapers of general circulation. The Journal Technologies segment provides case management software and related services to courts and other justice agencies.
