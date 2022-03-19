DAOstack (GEN) Price Hits $0.0363 on Exchanges

DAOstack (GEN) traded up 10.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. DAOstack has a total market capitalization of $1.78 million and $179,015.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAOstack coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0363 or 0.00000086 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, DAOstack has traded 37.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,949.75 or 0.99872861 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00068778 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001237 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00021887 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001916 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00015302 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DAOstack Coin Profile

DAOstack is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

DAOstack Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOstack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAOstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

