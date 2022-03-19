Datamine (DAM) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1,016.00

Datamine (DAM) traded up 44.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. One Datamine coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0972 or 0.00000232 BTC on exchanges. Datamine has a market cap of $300,369.70 and approximately $1,016.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Datamine has traded up 0.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $120.20 or 0.00286709 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000106 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004024 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000646 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $503.48 or 0.01200948 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003250 BTC.

About Datamine

Datamine (CRYPTO:DAM) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 3,090,880 coins. Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Datamine’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com . The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datamine’s official message board is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Datamine Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datamine should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datamine using one of the exchanges listed above.

