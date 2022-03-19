Datamine Price Reaches $0.0966 on Exchanges (DAM)

Datamine (DAM) traded up 34.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. Datamine has a total market capitalization of $298,465.35 and approximately $1,063.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Datamine has traded 64.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Datamine coin can now be purchased for about $0.0966 or 0.00000231 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $118.93 or 0.00284071 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000104 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003975 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000651 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $501.81 or 0.01198581 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003282 BTC.

About Datamine

Datamine (CRYPTO:DAM) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 3,090,880 coins. Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Datamine is bulwarkcrypto.com . The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Datamine is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Datamine Coin Trading

