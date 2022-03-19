DBK Financial Counsel LLC Acquires Shares of 23,600 Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

DBK Financial Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,738,000. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 3.9% of DBK Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 182.3% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Ironwood Financial llc increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

VNQ stock opened at $106.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.53. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $88.83 and a 1 year high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

