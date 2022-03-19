DBK Financial Counsel LLC Buys Shares of 18,180 Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

DBK Financial Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 18,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,389,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 6.3% of DBK Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,875.0% during the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Progressive Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $58,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $225.18 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $199.50 and a twelve month high of $244.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $222.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.64.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

