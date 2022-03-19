DBK Financial Counsel LLC Invests $1.71 Million in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

DBK Financial Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 32,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,709,000. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF makes up 2.4% of DBK Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $94,000.

NYSEARCA SPHQ opened at $50.28 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $42.79 and a 1-year high of $53.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.89.

