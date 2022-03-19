DBK Financial Counsel LLC Invests $2.76 Million in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

DBK Financial Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 43,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,762,000. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF accounts for about 3.9% of DBK Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 223,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,974,000 after purchasing an additional 13,955 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 54.5% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 52,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 18,559 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 20.3% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 166,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,414,000 after purchasing an additional 16,004 shares during the period. Finally, Fruth Investment Management acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $899,000.

SCHP opened at $61.83 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1-year low of $59.94 and a 1-year high of $64.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.36.

