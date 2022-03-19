DBK Financial Counsel LLC Makes New $2.70 Million Investment in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

DBK Financial Counsel LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,695,000. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 3.8% of DBK Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,885,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 63,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,402,000 after purchasing an additional 6,155 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,848,000 after purchasing an additional 458,786 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,548,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $447.70 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $385.34 and a 52 week high of $482.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $443.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $453.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

