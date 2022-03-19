DBK Financial Counsel LLC Makes New $4.20 Million Investment in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

DBK Financial Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 47,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,202,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for 6.0% of DBK Financial Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sadoff Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC now owns 13,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 4,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BIV stock opened at $82.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.46. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $82.03 and a 1 year high of $91.56.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

