DBK Financial Counsel LLC Makes New $4.81 Million Investment in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

DBK Financial Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 94,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,807,000. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises about 6.9% of DBK Financial Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. DBK Financial Counsel LLC owned 0.05% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 526.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 671.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 180.5% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period.

SCHO opened at $49.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.79. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $49.77 and a 1-year high of $51.33.

