DBK Financial Counsel LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

DBK Financial Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 68,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 4.8% of DBK Financial Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Gibson Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 57.8% in the third quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $46.50 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.97 and a 52-week high of $55.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.82.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

