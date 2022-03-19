DBK Financial Counsel LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

DBK Financial Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 3.1% of DBK Financial Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 909.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.1% in the third quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $207.27 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $187.92 and a 12 month high of $244.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.89.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

