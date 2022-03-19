DBK Financial Counsel LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

DBK Financial Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 114,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,847,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 8.3% of DBK Financial Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEA. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 88.7% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,285.7% during the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Fure Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $62,000.

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $48.23 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $43.92 and a 52 week high of $53.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.48.

