DBK Financial Counsel LLC Takes $1.14 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

DBK Financial Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,000. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.6% of DBK Financial Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Gs Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period.

Shares of VB stock opened at $213.48 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $194.57 and a 12-month high of $241.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.11.

