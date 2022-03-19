DBK Financial Counsel LLC Takes $1.18 Million Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

DBK Financial Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,000. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.7% of DBK Financial Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 80.8% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

IWR stock opened at $77.52 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $85.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.74.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.