DeepOnion (ONION) Price Up 11.3% This Week

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 19th. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000402 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $3.80 million and approximately $193.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Astar (ASTR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002338 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001237 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000427 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002533 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00010880 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00008727 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,653,294 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org . The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars.

