Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) is Sciencast Management LP’s 2nd Largest Position

Sciencast Management LP lifted its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 44.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company comprises about 0.9% of Sciencast Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $5,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 5.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,479,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $874,668,000 after acquiring an additional 133,091 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Deere & Company by 29.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,259,000 after purchasing an additional 6,539 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 4.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 10.0% in the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 4.1% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 65.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DE traded up $7.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $413.15. 2,890,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,719,612. The stock has a market cap of $126.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $377.30 and a 200 day moving average of $360.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $320.50 and a 52 week high of $414.93.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.64. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.28%.

In related news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $12,956,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total value of $7,217,052.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $412.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays raised their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Deere & Company from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $432.59.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

