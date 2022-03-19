Degenerator (MEME) Market Capitalization Tops $913,535.72

Degenerator (MEME) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One Degenerator coin can now be purchased for $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC on major exchanges. Degenerator has a market capitalization of $913,535.72 and approximately $120,479.00 worth of Degenerator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Degenerator has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.15 or 0.00248637 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00011109 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 35.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005193 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001254 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00034203 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $326.65 or 0.00779800 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Degenerator Coin Profile

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Degenerator’s total supply is 28,000 coins. The official website for Degenerator is degenerator.finance . Degenerator’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Degenerator Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Degenerator directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Degenerator should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Degenerator using one of the exchanges listed above.

