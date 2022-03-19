Deri Protocol (DERI) Achieves Market Cap of $11.41 Million

Deri Protocol (DERI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 19th. During the last seven days, Deri Protocol has traded up 12.1% against the dollar. One Deri Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0773 or 0.00000184 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Deri Protocol has a total market capitalization of $11.41 million and $604,263.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Deri Protocol Coin Profile

Deri Protocol launched on February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 463,632,436 coins and its circulating supply is 147,586,762 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

Buying and Selling Deri Protocol

