DerivaDAO (DDX) Hits Market Cap of $58.08 Million

DerivaDAO (DDX) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 19th. DerivaDAO has a market capitalization of $58.08 million and approximately $995,281.00 worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DerivaDAO coin can currently be bought for about $2.23 or 0.00005316 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, DerivaDAO has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DerivaDAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002390 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00045765 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,910.14 or 0.06951620 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,844.58 or 0.99956494 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00041305 BTC.

DerivaDAO Coin Profile

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official . The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex

DerivaDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DerivaDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DerivaDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DerivaDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DerivaDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DerivaDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.