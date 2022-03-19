Dero (DERO) Price Hits $11.21 on Exchanges

Dero (DERO) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. Dero has a total market capitalization of $126.21 million and approximately $523,320.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Dero has traded down 4% against the US dollar. One Dero coin can now be bought for approximately $11.21 or 0.00026699 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,992.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,970.68 or 0.07074293 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.32 or 0.00269848 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $313.11 or 0.00745637 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00014331 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00072859 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00007703 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $199.77 or 0.00475722 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $174.44 or 0.00415408 BTC.

Dero Profile

Dero (DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,256,606 coins. Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io . Dero’s official website is dero.io . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Dero

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

