Deutsche eMark (DEM) Achieves Market Cap of $90,233.22

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. During the last week, Deutsche eMark has traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Deutsche eMark coin can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Deutsche eMark has a market cap of $90,233.22 and approximately $39.00 worth of Deutsche eMark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Deutsche eMark Profile

Deutsche eMark is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Deutsche eMark’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,653,541 coins. Deutsche eMark’s official website is deutsche-emark.de . Deutsche eMark’s official Twitter account is @Deutsche_eMark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Deutsche eMark is an open source peer-to-peer digital Internet currency. Deutsche eMark stands for fast and secure payments to anyone around the world who has an eMark Wallet. Therefore no banks are required and the fees are low and simple to understand. “

Buying and Selling Deutsche eMark

