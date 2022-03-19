Dev Protocol (DEV) Price Tops $1.03 on Major Exchanges

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 19th. During the last seven days, Dev Protocol has traded up 1.7% against the dollar. One Dev Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.03 or 0.00002449 BTC on popular exchanges. Dev Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.15 million and $10,995.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dev Protocol alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00010516 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00008653 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002411 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

OtterClam Finance (CLAM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00011872 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.60 or 0.00314352 BTC.

Dev Protocol Coin Profile

Dev Protocol (DEV) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dev Protocol’s official website is devprtcl.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

Dev Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dev Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dev Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dev Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dev Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dev Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.