DEXTools Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $174,304.00 (DEXT)

DEXTools (DEXT) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. In the last week, DEXTools has traded up 19.7% against the dollar. DEXTools has a total market capitalization of $25.90 million and approximately $174,304.00 worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEXTools coin can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000624 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DEXTools (CRYPTO:DEXT) is a coin. DEXTools’ total supply is 147,783,255 coins and its circulating supply is 98,767,279 coins. DEXTools’ official website is www.dextools.io . DEXTools’ official Twitter account is @DEXToolsApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEXTools is an Assistant App for Traders, which includes multiple tools to improve the users' trading. Powered by blockchain, The DEXT token is necessary to be able to subscribe to the application. “

