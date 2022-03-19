Dfyn Network One Day Trading Volume Tops $654,886.00 (DFYN)

Dfyn Network (DFYN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 19th. During the last week, Dfyn Network has traded up 2.2% against the dollar. One Dfyn Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0919 or 0.00000219 BTC on major exchanges. Dfyn Network has a total market capitalization of $8.68 million and approximately $654,886.00 worth of Dfyn Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002380 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00045753 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,939.72 or 0.06992789 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,019.13 or 0.99952056 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00041340 BTC.

Dfyn Network Coin Profile

Dfyn Network’s total supply is 198,284,457 coins and its circulating supply is 94,475,888 coins. Dfyn Network’s official Twitter account is @_DFyn

