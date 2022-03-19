Diamond Market Cap Achieves $6.77 Million (DMD)

Diamond (DMD) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. Over the last week, Diamond has traded up 9.7% against the US dollar. Diamond has a total market cap of $6.77 million and approximately $11,112.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Diamond coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.84 or 0.00004398 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001460 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000026 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.03 or 0.00045419 BTC.

Diamond Profile

Diamond (DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,671,815 coins. Diamond’s official website is bit.diamonds . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Buying and Selling Diamond

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

