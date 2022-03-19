DIGG (DIGG) Price Hits $29,463.83 on Exchanges

DIGG (DIGG) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. DIGG has a total market capitalization of $14.82 million and $161,641.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DIGG has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One DIGG coin can now be purchased for approximately $29,463.83 or 0.69806307 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002370 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.39 or 0.00045947 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,954.83 or 0.07000653 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,125.58 or 0.99804778 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00041931 BTC.

DIGG Profile

DIGG was first traded on January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 503 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

Buying and Selling DIGG

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIGG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DIGG using one of the exchanges listed above.

