Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Position Boosted by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,748 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $9,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 73.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 509.1% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $138.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $143.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.10 and a 12-month high of $178.22. The company has a market cap of $39.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.32.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 38.60% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 82.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DLR shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

