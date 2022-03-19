DigitalBits Price Reaches $0.51 (XDB)

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 19th. In the last week, DigitalBits has traded 64.7% higher against the dollar. DigitalBits has a total market cap of $448.81 million and approximately $5.46 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigitalBits coin can now be bought for $0.51 or 0.00001215 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.36 or 0.00244774 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00011194 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 32.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004972 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00033945 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $329.15 or 0.00779474 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000101 BTC.

DigitalBits Profile

DigitalBits is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 874,608,082 coins. DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DragonSphere is a Dragon Ball Z theme coin. It allows instant transactions to anyone in a world. “

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

