Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,367 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $3,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 176.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $27.58 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.87 and a fifty-two week high of $29.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.74.

