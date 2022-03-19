DinoSwap (DINO) Reaches Market Cap of $1.89 Million

DinoSwap (DINO) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. DinoSwap has a total market cap of $1.89 million and approximately $123,495.00 worth of DinoSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DinoSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0220 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, DinoSwap has traded down 27.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002390 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00045765 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,910.14 or 0.06951620 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,844.58 or 0.99956494 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00041305 BTC.

About DinoSwap

DinoSwap’s total supply is 160,454,123 coins and its circulating supply is 85,980,155 coins. DinoSwap’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DinoSwap is https://reddit.com/r/DinoSwapOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “DinoSwap is a cross-chain infrastructure and yield farming platform that builds liquidity for layer-one blockchains, AMMs and partnering projects. Telegram | Medium “

DinoSwap Coin Trading

