Divergent Wealth Advisors Buys 266,876 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Divergent Wealth Advisors grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 913,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266,876 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 20.4% of Divergent Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Divergent Wealth Advisors owned about 0.75% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $100,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kwmg LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 80,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,838,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 117.3% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 45,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,980,000 after buying an additional 24,347 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 259.9% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SMI Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,600,000.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

SHV traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.28. 4,639,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,599,331. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.40. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $110.23 and a 1 year high of $110.53.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.