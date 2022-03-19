Divergent Wealth Advisors Has $42.80 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Divergent Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 375,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,273 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 8.7% of Divergent Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Divergent Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $42,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cedar Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 27,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,150,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 9,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,864,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,366,568. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $107.00 and a 1-year high of $116.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.11.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

