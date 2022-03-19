Divergent Wealth Advisors Makes New $4.61 Million Investment in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Divergent Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 91,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,605,000. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 0.9% of Divergent Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPST stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.25. 3,078,737 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.53.

