DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) Shares Acquired by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,247,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,064 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 0.87% of DLocal worth $44,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLO. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in DLocal by 147.9% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,219,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114,200 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DLocal by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,570,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,691,000 after buying an additional 138,243 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DLocal by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,298,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,870,000 after buying an additional 407,980 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DLocal in the third quarter worth about $64,512,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in DLocal by 294.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 938,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,180,000 after acquiring an additional 700,228 shares during the period. 74.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. HSBC upgraded DLocal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of DLocal from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DLocal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of DLocal in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded DLocal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.09.

NASDAQ:DLO opened at $34.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.09. DLocal Limited has a 12 month low of $22.21 and a 12 month high of $73.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. DLocal had a return on equity of 39.14% and a net margin of 31.90%. The firm had revenue of $76.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.17 million. The firm’s revenue was up 120.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DLocal Limited will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

