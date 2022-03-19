DNotes (NOTE) Price Down 73.5% This Week

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 75.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 19th. DNotes has a market capitalization of $7,900.30 and approximately $51,631.00 worth of DNotes was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DNotes coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, DNotes has traded down 73.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DNotes Coin Profile

NOTE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 16th, 2014. DNotes’ total supply is 155,043,262 coins and its circulating supply is 135,043,262 coins. The Reddit community for DNotes is https://reddit.com/r/DNotes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DNotes is dnotescoin.com . DNotes’ official Twitter account is @DNotesCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DNotes is a shared stake concept, placing a large percentage of the coins in the hands of many, increasing personal stake and personal interest in the coin in promoting the long term value of the currency. A rapid acceptance by a very large number of individuals and groups generating the most liquidity and high transactional value is their goal.To ensure the best future for DNotes, their development team will remain focused, swift and agile in the relentless pursuit of technology changes and bring you the best as they become available. The development team is currently working on mobile application integration and development. “

Buying and Selling DNotes

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DNotes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DNotes should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DNotes using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

