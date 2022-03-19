Dogecoin Price Up 6.7% Over Last 7 Days (DOGE)

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. During the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Dogecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000293 BTC on exchanges. Dogecoin has a total market capitalization of $16.42 billion and $601.08 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $113.86 or 0.00269626 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00014257 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001322 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000476 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001539 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DOGE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

