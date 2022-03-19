Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Issues Earnings Results

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 38.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share.

Shares of Dollar General stock traded up $7.69 on Friday, hitting $229.63. The stock had a trading volume of 3,022,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,998,849. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $207.63 and a 200 day moving average of $216.64. Dollar General has a twelve month low of $178.66 and a twelve month high of $240.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $272.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Dollar General from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.56.

Dollar General declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $607,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $446,000. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

